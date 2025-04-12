Peru council approves $7,515 liability insurance for TBM Reunion

With the TBM Avenger Reunion 10th anniversary show a little more than a month away, the organization is gearing up for an unforgettable event, to ensure everything runs smoothy Peru City Council purchased liability insurance. (Shaw Local News Network)

The city will pay Diamond Bros. Insurance $7,515 for airport liability insurance that will cover the airport from Thursday, May 15, until midmorning on Sunday, May 18.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the city to have insurance for the TBM event each year Finance Chairman Tom Payton said the amount is in line with what the city has normally paid over the last several years.

This insurance is aviation related. There will be a separate liability insurance for fireworks, City Clerk Dave Bartley said.

The council also approved a $500 donation to the ACES Baseball Organization for an upcoming traveling baseball tournament at Veterans Park with proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Payton said that the full weekend tournament draws close to 20 teams and brings a lot of traffic into the city.

The council also approved a $3,000 donation to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue.

Mayor Ken Kolowski, said he attended the rescue’s auction on Saturday, where the organization was able to raise $1,100.

“Swear to God – they auctioned off two dozen eggs,” he said. “It was great and really fun ... I think this is a just great donation and much much needed.”