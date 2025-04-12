L-P softball rallies for 5 runs in sixth for 12-10 win over Addison Trail: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

Softball

La Salle-Peru 12, Addison Trail 10: The Cavs (10-3) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on for a nonconference victory Friday in La Salle.

Karmen Piano went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Anna Riva went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and two RBIs to lead the Cavs at the plate.

Taylor Vescogni also had two hits while Grace Pecchio (two RBIs), Kelsey Frederick (RBI) and Mackenzie Chamberlain (RBI) each doubled.

Claire Boudreau (three hits, four runs) picked up the win in the circle with 3 1/3 innings in relief of Callie Mertes (six hits, six runs), each striking out six.

Baseball

Fieldcrest 14, El Paso-Gridley 2: The Knights scored 14 runs on 13 hits to cruise to a HOIC victory in El Paso.

Jordan Heider and Layten Gerdes led the Knights’ hit parade with three hits each. Heider doubled and tripled, driving in four runs and Gerdes drove in one run.

Eli Gerdes, Drew Overlooker and Zach Johnson each had one hit and an RBI while Lucas May had two hits and Tyler Serna two RBIs.

Serna went the distance for the win, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts.

Hall 5, Rockridge 3: The Red Devils (7-6) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie for a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Edgington.

Jack Jablonski allowed a run in the first inning, then shut out the Rockets for five innings for the win. He scattered three hits and fanned 10. Jack Curran finished the game in the seventh inning.

Jaxon Pinter had three hits while Jablonski (three RBIs) and Greyson Bickett added two hits each.

Newark 11, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): Joe Clifford drove in the Red Raiders’ lone run in the second inning with their only hit of the day in a nonconference loss at Newark.