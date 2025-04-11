April 11, 2025
Utica eyes future dog park

Location may be south of police department

By Tom Collins
Utica is actively exploring a dog park to be located south of the police department. (Earleen Hinton)

Utica is actively exploring a dog park to be located south of the police department.

Trustee Jim Schrader said he has inquired about start-up costs and estimated no more than $20,000. No formal action was taken; but a budget is likely to be placed on the May agenda.

“It’s the perfect place for tourists coming in from out of town,” Schrader said, noting that police had no concerns of note.

Market on Mill update

Separately, the Utica Village Board took some final action on the Market on Mill, the outdoor retail plaza set for opening Saturday, May 3.

The village approved the purchase of six tables (one of them handicapped-accessible) for the patio area, not to exceed $7,839. Construction is drawing to a close, with completion targeted before Easter.

“I’m sure things will come up,” Mayor David Stewart quipped.

“They usually do,” agreed Curt Spayer, director of public works.

