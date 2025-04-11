Ottawa to unveil south bluff historic survey findings next week

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty and the Historic Preservation Commission will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, at the City Council Chambers, 301 W. Madison St., to present the final report on the South Bluff Historic Building Survey. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty and the Historic Preservation Commission will host a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, in the City Council chambers, 301 W. Madison St., to present a final report on the South Bluff Historic Building Survey.

Residents, property owners and stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting, learn about the findings and ask questions.

Ramsey Historic Consultants, the firm that conducted the survey, will lead the presentation.

According to a news release, the report details the history and architectural significance of the South Bluff neighborhood and includes documentation of 121 primary structures located along Prospect Avenue and Van Buren Avenue, both east and west of State Street, in the area south of the Illinois River.

The survey was funded through a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Historic Preservation Division.

For information, contact community development specialist Tami Koppen at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or 815-433-0161, ext. 240.