La Salle County Board demands right to regulate wind, solar farms; requests state law to be abolished

La Salle County Board member Doug Stockley, R-Earlville

The La Salle County Board wants to regulate wind and solar farms and has asked Springfield to tear up an existing law that limits its authority to do so.

Thursday, the board passed a resolution asserting its right to control of siting approval for renewable energy projects. The resolution also urges lawmakers to repeal the law (Public Act 102-1123) that stripped the counties of that authority.

“The citizens of La Salle County and all counties in the state of Illinois deserve the right to have a voice in the decisions that impact their lives and communities,” reads the new resolution, adding that PA 102-1123 “should be repealed to restore the rightful balance between the state, counties and local communities in matters such as these.”

Board member Doug Stockley, R-Earlville, delivered a point-by-point presentation on why the law was flawed and how lawmakers stripped the county of its rightful authority.

“They took all the decision-making out of our hands,” Stockley said.

Board member Ray Gatza, R-Dimmick, said the county is tasked with striking a balance between the rights of property owners and the rights of affected neighbors. Current state law effectively prohibits any such discussion.

“When (the decision is) centralized and mandated, those questions can’t be asked. You just have to do it.”

Doug Stockley

The resolution passed 21-5, with board members Tom Miller, D-Ottawa; Ali Braboy, D-La Salle; Brian Dose, D-Ottawa; David Torres, D-Oglesby; and Tom Walsh, D-Ottawa voting no.

“My concern is there are people on the County Board who vote ‘no’ against wind and solar projects just because the project is a solar or wind project,” Braboy said.

Dose said there are board members with “real concerns” and board members “who vote against solar because they want to.”

“Therefore, this resolution will resolve nothing but give board members a reason to continue to vote against solar projects that no one objects to,” Dose said. “It just seems partisan.”

Miller pointed out the county is beholden to state laws governing a myriad other projects and thus isn’t a position to buck the laws governing green energy.

“In our lifetime, waste housing landfills, sand mining sites and their expansion have all occurred within established or challenged circumstances, not to mention ever developing residential subdivisions,” Miller said.

Walsh said he thought the resolution was simply a waste of time.

“We can send resolutions from here to the end of time and it’s not going to change the situation,” Walsh said.

County officials have become frustrated with the growth of solar farms installed on arable land. Under the law, however, applications must be approved if they comply with state law and petitioners can sue the county for blocking renewable energy products.

The board has searched high and low for a workaround. In February, the board tried to block of 76-acre solar farm in Utica by having a majority abstain. That tactic failed. Even though 17 of the 29 members abstained or voted “present,” the solar farm was approved with eight members voting yes.