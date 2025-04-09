Election 2025 followup: 4 Illinois Valley cities in position to get new faces on city council

Four contested mayoral races in the Illinois Valley ended up favorable to incumbents, but if unofficial results hold from the April 1 election, La Salle, Streator, Princeton and Spring Valley figure to have some new faces on their city councils. (Scott Anderson)

Mayoral incumbents hold big leads to retain their seats. Results become official when they are certified.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski gathered 72% of the vote against Doug Bernabei; La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove registered 70% of the vote among a field of Gary Hammers, Jamie Hicks and Tyler Thompson; Mendota Mayor David Boelk grabbed 73% of the vote against Shallon Gross; and Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson garnered 83% of the vote.

While voters opted for no changes in the mayors’ seats of those communities, there were some new faces holding leads to join their respective city councils.

‘Diz’ Demes set to return to La Salle council

With James Bacidore deciding not to run to maintain his seat, James “Diz” Demes holds an 18-vote lead over William T. Sexton to become 1st Ward alderman. Demes was previously on the La Salle City Council. Demes resigned his position as 1st ward alderman after 16 years in 2022 because of health issues at that time.

2 new faces figure to join Streator City Council

Daniel Danko and Scott Scheuer were the apparent winners in the Streator City Council race, according to unofficial election results.

Both Plan Commission members, Danko and Scheuer are on track to succeed outgoing council members David “Moose” Conner and Matt McMullen.

Saletzki ahead to join Princeton City Council

In a three-person race for two seats, Don Saletzki grabbed the most votes against two incumbents. Saletzki is in position to join the Princeton City Council. Michael McCall holds an 18-vote lead to retain his seat against Martin Makransky.

Spring Valley City Council to get new members

Uncontested in the 1st Ward, Ed Jauch was elected to rejoin the Spring Valley City Council. Jauch had lost his seat in 2023. In the 3rd Ward, Jake Kelley tallied 21 more votes than JC Heerdt to hold a lead to gain the seat. Uncontested Chris Affeldt in the 2nd Ward and David Pellegrini in the 4th Ward will remain on council. Council members Greg Campbell and Mike Herrmann did not run for election.