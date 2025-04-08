Mendota names Jason Martin as new police chief

the Mendota City Council voted unanimously to install Jason Martin as head of the police department. Martin replaces interim chief Tyler Kent, who was tabbed in June as a fill-in after the retirement of longtime chief Greg Kellen. (submitted photo)

Mendota has a new police chief.

Monday, the Mendota City Council voted unanimously to install Jason Martin as head of the police department. Martin replaces interim chief Tyler Kent, who was tabbed in June as a fill-in after the retirement of longtime chief Greg Kellen.

“He will be a very good chief,” Mayor David Boelk said, adding that he’s glad to “bring back home” a Mendota native.

Martin, who was not present Monday, is a 1993 graduate of Mendota High School who attended Illinois Valley Community College. He began his law enforcement career in Plano and, in 1998, joined the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, where he most recently served as undersheriff.

He will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Monday, April 21.

Martin and his two brothers all forged careers in law enforcement. His elder brother, La Salle County Circuit Judge Todd L. Martin, was a longtime prosecutor and former state’s attorney. Younger brother Brad Martin presently serves with the Mendota Police Department.

