Stepping Stones Preschool to host annual spring screening

Stepping Stones Preschool will host its annual spring screening from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25 for students who live in the Malden, La Moille and Ohio school districts.

Children must be at least 3 years old by Sept. 1 to be screened. The screening focuses on motor skills, concepts and language. The screening will help identify if the child qualifies for Malden’s Stepping Stones program for the fall semester. Contact Malden Grade School at 815-643-2436 to schedule a screening time. A summer screening will be scheduled at a later date.