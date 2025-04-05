Weston Averkamp hurdles to 2 more wins; Streator softball splits: The Times Saturday Roundup

Boys track and field

Averkamp wins twice in Shipley ABC: At Moline’s Shipley ABC Invitational on Saturday, Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp placed first in both the A division 110-meter hurdles (14.79 seconds) and the A 300 hurdles (39.26). Stephon Patrick added a third-pace finish in the A shot put (13.58 meters).

In B events, Archer Cechowicz was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (45.72).

In C competition, Joey Liebhart won the 300 hurdles (43.79), and Brayden Biewer was second in the 400-meter run (57.93).

Softball

Streator 11, Eureka 3; Prairie Central 9, Streator 5: At Fairbury, the Bulldogs (3-7) beat the Hornets but fell to the host Hawks in the round robin.

Makenna Ondrey (4 IP, 3 ER, 9 K) pitched the win and Caitlin Talty (3 IP, 0 R, 7 K) earned the three-quality-innings save against Eureka. Joyce Walkling drove in three runs, Morgan Kostal (two hits) and Ondrey (four hits) each drove in two, and Mya Zavada (single, triple, three runs scored) had a single RBI.

Versus Prairie Central, Kostal, Talty and Madyson Wahl each provided a hit and a run batted in supporting Talty (3 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) and Ondrey (3 IP, 2 ER, 2 K).

Newark 17, Fenton 6 (5 inn.); Newark 11, Payson Seymour 11 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, the Norsemen (5-5-1) picked up a win and a tie on their spring break trip.

Dottie Wood (5 IP, 5 ER, 5 K) pitched the win over Fenton, supported by her own bat (two hits, three RBIs), and those of Kate Bromeland (four hits, three RBIs), Rylie Carlson (three hits including two doubles, two RBIs), Adelaide Johnson (three hits, two RBIs) and Bailey Schutter (two RBIs).

In the tie with Payson Seymour, Newark’s offense was paced by Brooklyn Wallin (three hits), Schutter (one hit, three RBIs) and Sadie Pottinger (one hit, two RBIs). Wood (2 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) and Cayla Pottinger (2⅔ IP, 4 ER, 4 K) split time in the circle.

Baseball

Madison West 10, Newark 9: At Jacksonville, the Norsemen (3-9) lost on a walk-off after leading 9-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Toby Steffen singled, tripled and drove in three runs for Newark in the defeat. Jackson Walker added a pair of RBIs, Kiptyn Bleuer provided two hits and three runs scored, and Landon Begovac and Caleb Morgan had a hit and an RBI apiece. David Ulrich (2 IP, 2 ER, 0 K) started on the bump, Steffen (3 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) pitched the bulk of the ballgame, and Walker (0+ IP, 0 ER, 0 K) suffered the loss in relief.