Bureau Valley to open Every Student Succeeds Act fiscal 2026 application

The Every Student Succeeds Act fiscal 2026 application is open.

As part of this procedure, the Bureau Valley School District will undertake a process to assess the various needs facing the communities. The process involves gathering information from parents and community members while reviewing district data and statistics to isolate those concerns and develop a district plan and three separate grants (Title I, II, IV).

The Bureau Valley School District is beginning this process with its stakeholder group to be conducted April 24. Underlying this work is the Illinois State Board of Education vision that states: Illinois is a state of whole, healthy children nested in whole, healthy systems supporting communities wherein all citizens are socially and economically secure. The new ESSA legislation allows Bureau Valley to contemplate what is meant by “the whole child,” and from this, to consider the type of programming that will support the strengths and needs of every child.

Community members are asked to participate in this facilitated group discussion located at the district office. The discussion should take no more than 60 minutes, and nothing more will be required of participants.

The stakeholder meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 24, Bureau Valley Manlius District Office. Email slitherland@bureauvalley.net with any questions.