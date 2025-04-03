Illinois Valley Animal Rescue to host annual Building Care & Fund Auction

The Illinois Valley Animal Rescue will host its annual Building Care & Fund Auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Animal Rescue will host its annual Building Care & Fund Auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica.

The auction is IVAR’s largest fundraising event of the year and celebrates 26 years of service to the local community and its animals.

Attendees can participate in a silent auction, with offerings including baked goods, toy baskets, gift certificates and gardening baskets.

A live auction will include artwork, handmade items, furniture and a variety of home goods.

Additionally, guests can take part in opportunities to win prizes through a wine pull, raffle row and 50/50 drawing. IVAR items and apparel also will be available for purchase, and food and drinks will be sold during the event.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit IVAR directly, supporting its mission to rescue and care for animals in need.

For those unable to attend, donations can be made through IVAR’s Amazon Wishlist or PayPal, and individuals can contribute by becoming adoption fee sponsors, donating auction items, volunteering or collecting aluminum cans for the shelter.

For more information, call Illinois Valley Animal Rescue at 815-224-0061 or go to illinoisvalleyanimalrescue.net.