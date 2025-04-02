Students win spelling bees in La Salle, Putnam, Marshall counties

Schools in La Salle, Putnam and Marshall counties recently held their annual spelling bees. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Schools in La Salle, Putnam and Marshall counties recently held their annual spelling bees.

The following middle school students were named the winners of their school’s spelling bee:

Maycie Sproston (second consecutive win), seventh grade, Northbrook School, Mendota

Rachael Duda, sixth grade, La Salle Elementary School

Mason Mock, sixth grade, and runner-up Allyson Bresser, eighth grade, Earlville Grade School

Elan Fallon, seventh grade, Henry-Senachwine Grade and Junior High School

Natali Moriarty, seventh grade, and runner-up George Olesen, sixth grade, Tonica Grade School

Josiah Alix, fifth grade, Marquette Academy, Ottawa

Ethan Farabaugh, sixth grade, and runner-up Sam Reynolds, sixth grade, Central Intermediate School, Ottawa

Rocco Affrunti (second consecutive win), seventh grade, and runner-up Ethan Pantig, seventh grade, Wallace Grade School, Ottawa

Gregory Wakefield, seventh grade, Seneca Grade School

Joshua Libner, seventh grade, and runner-up Mason Rambeau, eighth grade, Marseilles Elementary School

Jude Edwall, sixth grade, Waltham School, Utica

Anthony Harrison, eighth grade, and runner-up Addison Blacklaw, eighth grade, Grand Ridge Grade School

Other schools may have held a bee, but did not submit names.

Schools had the option to register their school champion at spellingbee.com. The school champions could then take the Regional Qualifier Test with the top finishers advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee Regional Bee for Illinois.