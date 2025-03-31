Streator Elementary board finds state mediator to continue talks with union ahead of potential strike

The Streator Board of Education said a state-approved mediator has agreed to meet with representatives of the board and the Streator Education Association on Tuesday, April 1, for contract negotiations. (Scott Anderson)

The Streator Board of Education said a state-approved mediator has agreed to meet with representatives of the board and the Streator Education Association on Tuesday, April 1, for contract negotiations.

The Streator Education Association, however, said it will not agree to any contribution of fees to any private mediator or mediation service.

Richard Murphy, the federal mediator assigned to Streator Elementary’s negotiations, is on administrative leave and his agency is defunct for the time being. Both sides had been using Murphy’s services during negotiations and initially were scheduled to meet April 1. Last week, the Trump administration closed the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, making Murphy no longer available.

The Board issued a news release saying it made every effort to find a qualified mediator with immediate availability to meet with the parties.

“We are fortunate that a state-approved mediator is willing to meet with us on such short notice,” said Board President Angela Risley. “But we have not heard whether the Association will meet on our previously agreed upon date of April 1.”

The Association wrote on its Facebook page it stands by its offer to utilize the of Jan Urbance and Michael Holcomb, two former board members who are running for seats.

“They have a demonstrated commitment to the Streator community and are not requesting any tax dollars for their assistance,” the union said in its statement.

The union said it doesn’t agree with paying a mediator thousands of dollars when the lack of financial ability is being use in the board’s reasoning for its offers on pay and health insurance.

Holcomb replied to the union saying he believed they were comparing a one-time cost with a more than $1 million increase in a package, saying he believed the state mediator would help both sides.

“I agreed to help in lieu of a proper alternative, a state mediator is a proper alternative,” Holcomb said.

The timing is a challenge for both parties as the Streator Education Association recently gave notice of its intent to strike. The notice means that the union may strike any time beginning April 1. The union has not informed the school board exactly when a strike may occur or if there will be a strike.

The teachers and support staff union voted in January to start the 45-day clock on a potential strike. In February, the SEA initiated the public posting process, which is a prerequisite to a strike. As part of this process, the association and the board were required to submit their public posting documents to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

Both sides’ offers can be found at shorturl.at/NMvUD