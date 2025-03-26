Serena softball slips past Ottawa 1-0: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Softball

Serena 1, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the Huskers scored the game’s only run in the top of the seventh on an Anna Hjerpe RBI double to defeat the Pirates.

Maddie Glade (7 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the win in the circle for Serena, while Lanee Cole had a pair of singles.

Ottawa had three singles, one each from Piper Lewis, Bobbi Snook and Kilah Figenbaum, while Adelynn Russell (7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Illinois Valley Central 12, Streator 2 (6 inn.): At Chillicothe, the Grey Ghosts scored six runs in the fifth and ended the game with five more in the sixth.

Losing pitcher Makenna Ondrey and Alexcia Middleton (RBI) each doubled for Streator (0-3), while Morgan Kostal drove in a run.

Hayden Pfeifer

Seneca 17, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.): At Granville, the Irish scored six runs in the first on the way to the dominating TCC opening win.

Hayden Pfeifer (double, three RBIs) and Alyssa Zellers led Seneca (2-0, 1-0) with three hits each, while Camryn Stecken (double), Audry McNabb (triple, two RBIs), Tessa Krull (two doubles, three RBIs) and Aurora Weber (three RBIs) all had two hits apiece. Krull fanned four in two innings to earn the win.

Midland 6, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 4: At Rural Varna, the Warriors (1-2, 0-1) dropped the TCC game to the Timberwolves.

Emma Palaschak (two hits, two RBIs) and Jayei Leininger each doubled for WFC while Ava Price posted an RBI. Lilly Libby (6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) took the loss in the circle.

Aurora Central Catholic 16, Somonauk 0 (5 inn.): Brooke Bahrey had two of the Bobcats' (0-2) three hits in the loss to the Chargers.

DeKalb 11, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Barbs broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning.

Aubrey Cry had a pair of hits for Sandwich, while Kayden Corneils doubled and Jillian Freemon had the lone RBI.

Baseball

Plainfield South 7, Streator 6: At Plainfield, the host Cougars scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win from the Bulldogs.

Joe Hoekstra had two hits and two RBIs to lead Streator at the plate. Nolan Lukach, Luke Bemont and Clay Christoff each had an RBI. Starter Jake Hagie (5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) and Tristian Finley (1⅔ IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB) shared the mound for the Bulldogs.

Putnam County 5, Seneca 2: At Granville, the Fighting Irish opened Tri-County Conference play with the loss to the Panthers.

Paxton Giertz reached base four times on three hits and a walk, scored twice and stole three bases to lead Seneca. Joey Arnold had the other two hits for the Irish. Giertz (3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) suffered the pitching loss, while Jace Mitchell (1⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) and Grant Siegel (1⅔ IP, 1 K) pitched well in relief.

DeKalb 12, Sandwich 2: At Sandwich, the Indians (0-3) trailed by one before the Barbs scored nine times in the seventh.

Cash White doubled while starting pitcher Griffin Somlock (5⅔ IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) and Nolan Oros both singled for Sandwich’s only hits.

St. Bede 11, Fieldcrest 1: At Peru, the Bruins scored five times in the second in the win over the Knights.

Jordan Heider had three of Fieldcrest’s five hits with Eli Gerdes driving in the lone run.