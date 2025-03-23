La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announces St. Patrick’s Day tickets

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office made a DUI arrest and issued numerous citations during its St. Patrick’s Day enforcement patrols.

Deputies issued two citations for expired registration, four for speeding, five for no insurance, one for driving while revoked, one for illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) plus four moving violations.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Sheriff Adam Diss said.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign.

The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.