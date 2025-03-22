Ottawa/Marquette High School Class of 1984 donates $6,000 to Community Food Basket of Ottawa

The Ottawa/Marquette High School Class of '84 donated more than $6,000 to the Community Food Basket of Ottawa. Pictured from left: Sue Saar, Jessica Haywood, Marissa Vicich (Ottawa Food Basket Director), Julie Wheatland, Rich Phelps, Carol Kuzmich, Kim Michelini, Kathi Johnson, Chris Saar. (Bill Freskos)

The Ottawa/Marquette High School Class of 1984 recently donated more than $6,000 to the Community Food Basket of Ottawa this week.

Executive Director Marissa Vicich said all donations are helpful, but monetary donations are especially important for the pantry to keep providing for the community.

“We can often source up to 10 times the amount of product with monetary donations than you can at the grocery store,” she said. “It essentially just allows us to serve more people.”

Classmates Carol Kuzmich and Chris Saar helped lead the fundraising efforts through an annual euchre tournament.

Kuzmich said this is the second year the group has organized the event, with all proceeds benefiting a charity chosen by the class.

The food pantry was selected from 12 potential charities.

“We’re fortunate in Ottawa to have a well-organized and well-supplied food pantry that helps those in need,” Saar said. “It’s important to give back to a community that has supported us.”

