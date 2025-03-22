Magnolia Fire Department to host chicken supper, ham distribution on March 29

The Magnolia Fire Department is hosting its annual spring chicken supper and ham distribution at the Magnolia Fire Station from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 29. (Shaw Local News Network)

The dinner includes fried chicken with mostaccioli, salad, bread, coffee, lemonade or tea and dessert. The cost for this meal is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 through 12, and free for children 5 and younger.

The proceeds will go to the Magnolia Fire Department. The fire department will be raffling Amish country hams and turkeys during the dinner. The fire department will have a 50/50 drawing, a door prize and other raffles as well.

The event is an opportunity to bring family and friends for a meal and fellowship all while supporting the members of an all-volunteer fire department, the Magnolia Fire Department said. The fire department thanked the community for its support.

Any questions can be directed to Chief Dan Baum at 815-869-3031 or 815-257-6405.