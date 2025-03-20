Weston Averkamp runs to 2 wins for Ottawa; Woodland hosting Harlem Wizards: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Boys track and field

Ottawa 5th at Sycamore: At Sycamore’s Gary Egler Invitational on Wednesday, the Pirates finished fifth of eight teams at an event won by the host Spartans.

Ottawa senior Weston Averkamp was his team’s top performer, winning a pair of events with a run of 6.87 seconds in the 55-meter dash and 8.07 in the 55-meter hurdles.

Stephon Patrick added a runner-up finish for Ottawa in the shot put with a throw of 14.12 meters.

Fundraising

Woodland hosting Harlem Wizards: Woodland School in rural Streator will be hosting the Harlem Wizards basketball/entertainment team on Wednesday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $10-35, are available online through the team website, https://www.harlemwizards.com.

The Harlem Wizards showcase high-flying, dunk-heavy basketball and have been entertaining crowds at fundraisers for over 60 years.