La Salle to host public hearing March 20 on lead service line replacements

La Salle will be hosting a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at City Hall, 745 Second St., to provide an opportunity for public input regarding lead service line replacements.

City Engineer Brian Brown said the city is eligible for an Environmental Protection Agency loan that might qualify for a large portion of loan forgiveness during the new business portion of Monday’s meeting.

“We’re up against a tight deadline,” he said. “We had to be able to make the March 31 deadline that allows enough time for responses – so we’re fortunate to be able to at least have this opportunity.”

Brown said the city is estimating 500 replacements with this loan.

The hearing will be hosted by consulting engineer Terry Boyer, who will be available to address any concerns, questions or comments residents may have about the project.

Residents who are unable to make the can send in written comments within 10 days from the date of the hearing to the Illinois EPA, Project Manager Fred Blanford Bureau of Water at 1021 N. Grand Ave. East P.O. Box 19276 Springfield, IL 62794-9276 or at 217-782-2027.