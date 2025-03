Ottawa’s yard and garden waste drop off is scheduled to begin April 1 on the 400 block of West Jackson Street. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa’s yard and garden waste drop off is scheduled to begin April 1 on the 400 block of West Jackson Street.

Guidelines to follow include all yard waste must be in paper bags, no plastic; and yard waste only, no trash. The drop-off site is for Ottawa residents only.

Dumping will be allowed from dawn to dusk only. Residents must perform their own unloading.

The site is under 24-hour surveillance.