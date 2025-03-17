Earlville’s Jordan Whaley advances to district level for Good Citizen Award essay

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced its Good Citizen Award winners.

They are Emma Jacobs, La Salle-Peru, and Jordan Whaley, Earlville. The duo, along with their parents were honored with a breakfast on March 8. After receiving awards, Whaley read her essay, which had advanced to the district level. Anthony Kelson of Mendota was unable to attend.

Following the award presentation, the chapter met at the First United Methodist Church in Mendota.

Regent Donna Jungnickel presided over the meeting. Illinois District II Director Catherine Carlton also attended the meeting.

Jungnickel announced that the chapter would be hosting Lunch in the Park on Sept. 26. She said March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This was first declared in 2017. On March 29, 1973, the U.S. military assistance command was disestablished, combat troops left Vietnam and POWs were released. She said that 600,000 vets are still alive. Vietnam veterans include all who served in the military between 1955 and 1975. There are still 144 MIAs from that war.

Vice regent Bev Richardson will be holding a meeting to decide on meeting locations and programs for the next year. A notice will be sent out.

Ruth Meinhardt announced the slate of officers to be voted on at the April meeting. She told members of an online program Family Search. She encouraged members to check out this free site. She also stated she had reserved booth space for the Saturday of the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival.

In the President General’s report, President Pamela Rouse Wright stated the restoration of the DAR Continental Congress Hall has made good progress. The current special exhibit at the museum is Fighting for Freedom: Black Craftsman and the Pursuit of Independence. Continental Congress will meet June 25-29 this year.

Alice Giberson noted in American Spirit, the article on the nine DAR members who survived the sinking of the Titanic. One, Ella Holmes White, told the Senate that the crew members on her lifeboat sat smoking while the women rowed, the men didn’t know how to row. Eleanor Widener testified that she had dined with Capt. Smith that night and he had had nothing to drink. Most of these women later donated money to various cause in memory of those they had lost.

The American Indian report told of “King” Solomon Uhhaunauwaunmut, born 1727, a chief sachem of the Stockbridge Mohicans. He was fluent in English and served in a diplomatic envoy to meet with British authorities regarding colonial encroachments on their lands. When the Revolution broke out, he became the captain of a company of Mohican soldiers and served as a leader in the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775. He made it clear in the early days of the Revolution that he was willing to fight but that he would do so in his own way, saying “I am not used to fight English fashion, and you must not expect me to train like your men. Only point out to me where your enemies keep, and that is all I shall want to know.”

Richardson announced it was International Woman’s Day. Alice recognized a former classmate, Winona Fritz, who was one of the first female pilots in the Vietnam War. Under conservation, Leslie Althaus reported that out of 20,000 species of bees, seven species produce honey. The color of honey depends on its source and temperatures.

A special meeting will be 1 p.m. March 23, at the First United Methodist Church, Mendota. State Regent Christina Bannon will be in atteendance for a meet and greet meeting. The next regular meeting will be 10 a.m. April 12 at the La Salle Public Library. The Fort du Rocher web page may be viewed at http://www.fortdurocherchapternsdar.com. Any woman older than 18 years of age whose lineage traces back to a Revolutionary War patriot, who wishes to learn more about Daughters of the American Revolution is invited to attend the next meeting or go online to www.dar.org