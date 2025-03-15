Princeton Logan rallies in second set, falls in seventh-grade IESA state quarterfinals

The Princeton Logan seventh-grade volleyball team received a royal send-off Friday afternoon embarking on their trip to the IESA Class 3A State Tournament at Warrensburg-Latham High School. The Lions fell to Staunton 25-6, 25-21 in quarterfinal play. (Mike vaughn)

The Princeton Logan seventh-grade volleyball team went down swinging, making a second game stand, but saw its run to the IESA Class 3A State Tournament come to an end Friday night at Warrensburg-Latham High School.

Logan dropped the opening set to Staunton 25-6, but came back strong in the second set, playing to a 20-19 score. Staunton, however, outscored Logan 5-2 the rest of the way to take the match with a 25-21 winner.

The Lions bow out with a 21-4 record.

Staunton (27-1) advances to the state semifinals on Saturday against Lawrenceville Parkville (27-0), which defeated Monticello 25-16, 25-23.

In other semifinal matches, Williamsville (21-1) defeated Burr Ridge Gower 25-6, 25-11 and Manteno def. Germantown Hills 25-16, 25-17.

Williamsville (21-1) and Manteno (24-2) will meet in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The third-place match will follow at 2 p.m. with the championship at 3:15 p.m.