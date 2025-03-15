Grand Ridge Grade School opens kindergarten registration

Grand Ridge Grade School is conducting kindergarten registration for the 2025-26 school year.

Registration packets are available in the school office. Forms need to be returned to the school by April 15.

To have their child begin kindergarten this fall, parents also must bring the following to registration: a certified birth certificate and two proofs of residency. Students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible to attend.

All incoming kindergarten students must have a dental, physical and eye examination before the first day of school. The physical exam must include proof of immunizations and lead and diabetes screenings.