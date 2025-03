Princeton Logan defeated Rockford Marshall 25-22, 12-25, 25-22 to capture their own Class 3A eighth-grade regional championship on Thursday at Pannebaker Gym. The Lions (14-5) will also host the sectional at 6:30 p.m. Monday, facing Morris Saratoga for the championship with a trip to state on the line. Morris defeated Crest Hill Richland 25-14, 25-18 to also win its own regional. The Logan seventh graders play at State on Friday night at Warrensburg-Latham High School. (Photo provided)