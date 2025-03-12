Wyanet man’s jury trial on charges of possessing child sexual abuse materials set in July

The jury trial for a Wyanet man charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse has been scheduled for July.

Toby Landrus , 51, was in Bureau County court Monday for a pretrial hearing. He’s charged with possessing child sexual abuse material on his cellphone, according to court records.

The first two counts are Class X felonies, involving Landrus allegedly videotaping a child younger than 18, and the remaining counts are Class 1 felonies accusing Landrus of photographing a child younger than 18. The most severe charges have a potential sentencing range of six to 30 years.

Landrus was arrested by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 22. He was granted pretrial release on the condition that he wear an electronic ankle monitor.

Landrus’ pretrial hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St., Princeton.