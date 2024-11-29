Princeton man charged with possessing child sexual abuse images

A Princeton man was charged with multiple counts of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Toby Landrus, 51, was arrested by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 5:42 a.m. Nov. 22 on a warrant.

Bureau County First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson said Landrus is charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images. The first two counts are Class X felonies and the remaining counts are felonies. The most severe charges have a potential sentencing range of 6 to 30 years.

Landrus’ next hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 S. Main St., Princeton.