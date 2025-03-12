2025 softball preview: Pitching the key as Ottawa looks to post another winning season

Ottawa’s Piper Lewis awaits the throw as Morris’ Macie Ferguson slides into second base in a game last season at Ottawa. (Tom Sistak For Shaw media)

Anyone who follows softball at any level knows pitching can be a huge key in a team piling up wins and pushing deep into the postseason.

The Ottawa softball team this year under ninth-year coach Adam Lewis (160-54) will be looking to replace four Times All-Area Team selections in leading hitter Kendall Lowery, Hailey Larsen, and pitchers Maura Condon and Peyton Bryson, the latter duo recording all but 21 1/3 of the innings worked in the circle last season.

However, Lewis is confident that sophomores Addie Russell (2-0, 2.44 ERA, 14 1/3 IP, 18 K) and Audrey Davis (2.00, 7 IP, 7 K) and first-year varsity pitcher Madilyn Soulsby will take the reins and produce another seamless transition in the circle for the Pirates this spring.

“We’ve obviously had a really good run having really good pitchers for the last eight or so years, and when one of those pitchers graduated it wasn’t, ‘Oh no, what are we going to do next year?’ ” said Lewis, who guided the Pirates to a 21-12 record last year, a second straight Class 3A regional title and fourth in the last five seasons. “I think it’s just another year where someone will step up and take that role, and I’m confident it will be one of those three.

“It’s their time to shine.”

At the plate, Ottawa returns sophomores Bobbi Snook (C/OF, .361, 12 HR, 36 RBI, Times first team) and Piper Lewis (SS/1B, .398, 6 2B, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 9 SB) to lead the way, as well as Reese Purcell (CF, .262, 1 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 3 SB).

Ottawa's Bobbi Snook watches a high pitch go by during a game against La Salle-Peru last season at the L-P Athletic Complex. (Kyle Russell)

“Bobbi and Piper were two of our top five hitters last year, so while there has been a void left, I think those two are really going to be ready after having a full season under their belts,” Coach Lewis said. “They are also going to be asked to be leaders as sophomores, but I feel each of them will embrace their overall roles and do a great job for us.”

The Pirates' six seniors on the roster including Tawnee Stehl (1B), Annamaria Corsolini (2B/OF), Karley Herman (2B/OF), Jacy Miller (OF), Addy Miller (OF/C) and Marlie Orlandi (OF).

“Our senior class has been a very supportive group since they were freshmen,” coach Lewis said. “They have always been willing to take on any role that week or that day that will help us succeed. Some of them may have not gotten the amount of playing time they would have liked, but I’ve never once heard any complaints.

“This season, some of them are going to have much bigger roles, and I’m confident that they will all make the most of the opportunity.”

Rounding out the roster are juniors Kilah Figenbaum (1B/3B), Avery Leigh (OF), Rylee Harsted (2B/OF) and Aubrey Sullivan (3B/1B), whom Coach Lewis says has had a great spring.

“I think we have a lot of offensive firepower,” Coach Lewis said. “Along with varsity players returning, Kilah, Avery and Rylee were the top three hitters on the junior varsity last season. ... They can hit.

“I feel like this team offensively is going to be similar to last year, some of them finding their way as the season goes along and everyone peaking right before the postseason.”

Weather allowing, Ottawa opens the season Wednesday with a trip to Dixon, then is home against Oswego on Thursday and Joliet Catholic Academy on Saturday in the first two of six straight home games.