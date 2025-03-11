Pizza Peel in Lacon announces abrupt closure

The Pizza Peel in downtown Lacon is closing.

The business at 340 Fifth St. posted the note on its Facebook page on Monday night, “After 16 amazing years, the Pizza Peel is closed.”

The business said it was grateful for the support of its customers and the community.

“We know that this is abrupt, and we ask for your understanding and kindness,” the business said.

