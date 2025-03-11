March 10, 2025
Logan 7th grade volleyball heading to state

Lions defeat Crest Hill Richland to claim Morris Sectional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Logan Lions

Logan Lions (Shaw Local News Network)

MORRIS - The Princeton Logan Lions are going to State.

Logan’s 7th-grade volleyball team punched its ticket to State by defeating Crest Hill Richland 25-14, 25-18 to claim the Class 3A Morris Sectional on Monday.

The Lions (21-3) advance to state to face Staunton (26-1) at 8:15 p.m. on Friday at Warrensburg-Latham High School outside of Decatur. Staunton beat Pana at the Divernon Sectional.

The Logan-Staunton winner will return to play in Saturday’s semifinals at 12:15 p.m. with the finals to follow.

