Logan 7th grade volleyball heading to state

MORRIS - The Princeton Logan Lions are going to State.

Logan’s 7th-grade volleyball team punched its ticket to State by defeating Crest Hill Richland 25-14, 25-18 to claim the Class 3A Morris Sectional on Monday.

The Lions (21-3) advance to state to face Staunton (26-1) at 8:15 p.m. on Friday at Warrensburg-Latham High School outside of Decatur. Staunton beat Pana at the Divernon Sectional.

The Logan-Staunton winner will return to play in Saturday’s semifinals at 12:15 p.m. with the finals to follow.