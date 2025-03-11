Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa recognizes Champions of the Charter for February 2025

Jefferson Elementary School's February Champions of the Charter are Maia A., London R., Callie F., Gio K., River K., DeMario P., Onna M., Samara S., Ethan C., Cielo C., Tommy W., Marcos R., Aidon H., Lucy J., Nicole S., Faye D. (Photo Provided By Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for February.

The children were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence throughout the month and promoting a positive and supportive learning environment for all, the school said in a news release.

The students recognized this month include Maia A., London R., Callie F., Gio K. River K., DeMario P. Onna M., Samara S., Ethan C. Cielo C., Tommy W., Marcos R., Aidon H. Lucy J., Nicole S., Faye D.