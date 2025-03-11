March 10, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa recognizes Champions of the Charter for February 2025

Students honored for demonstrating emotional intelligence, promoting positive learning environment

By Bill Freskos
Jefferson Elementary School's February Champions of the Charter are Maia A., London R., Callie F., Gio K., River K., DeMario P., Onna M., Samara S., Ethan C., Cielo C., Tommy W., Marcos R., Aidon H., Lucy J., Nicole S., Faye D.

Jefferson Elementary School's February Champions of the Charter are Maia A., London R., Callie F., Gio K., River K., DeMario P., Onna M., Samara S., Ethan C., Cielo C., Tommy W., Marcos R., Aidon H., Lucy J., Nicole S., Faye D. (Photo Provided By Alecia Ruiz)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for February.

The children were selected by their classroom teachers for demonstrating emotional intelligence throughout the month and promoting a positive and supportive learning environment for all, the school said in a news release.

The students recognized this month include Maia A., London R., Callie F., Gio K. River K., DeMario P. Onna M., Samara S., Ethan C. Cielo C., Tommy W., Marcos R., Aidon H. Lucy J., Nicole S., Faye D.

Have a Question about this article?