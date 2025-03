An Indiana man was arrested on Friday for aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said in a Monday news release. (Jayce Eustice)

Hunter Holland, 20, of Fort Wayne was arrested by deputies at 1:30 a.m. Friday for aggravated unlawful possession of weapon and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, Reed said.