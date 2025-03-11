ICE, TCC, KRC, release All-Conference boys basketball teams for 2024-25 season

The Illinois Central Eight, Tri-County and Kishwaukee River conferences recently released their boys basketball All-Conference teams for the 2024-25 seasons:
Illinois Central Eight
Streator seniors, forward Nolan Lukach (16.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg), guard Matt Williamson (12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3 apg) and guard Isaiah Weibel (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.5 spg) were all selections to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team.
Tri-County
Seneca senior guard Paxton Giertz (25.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 4.6 spg) was voted the Tri-County Conference Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year along with a unanimous first team pick.
Marquette junior guard Alec Novotney (20.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 spg) was a unanimous first-team pick.
Woodland seniors Nick Plesko (13.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1 spg) and Connor Dodge (12.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.4 apg) were both first-team selections.
Crusaders sophomore Griffin Dobberstein (11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg) was a unanimous pick to the second team, while Fighting Irish senior Sebastian Deering an honorable mention selection.
Kishwaukee River
Sandwich senior forward Dom Rome (17 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.5 spg) was voted to the Kishwaukee River All-Conference first team and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Indians senior guard Simeion Harris (8 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg, 2.5 spg) was also a first-team honoree.