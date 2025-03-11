ICE, TCC, KRC, release All-Conference boys basketball teams for 2024-25 season

The Illinois Central Eight, Tri-County and Kishwaukee River conferences recently released their boys basketball All-Conference teams for the 2024-25 seasons:

Illinois Central Eight

Streator seniors, forward Nolan Lukach (16.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg), guard Matt Williamson (12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3 apg) and guard Isaiah Weibel (6.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.5 spg) were all selections to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team.

Seneca's Paxton Giertz scores on a layup over Woodland's Nolan Price in a game this past season at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Tri-County

Seneca senior guard Paxton Giertz (25.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 4.6 spg) was voted the Tri-County Conference Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year along with a unanimous first team pick.

Marquette's Alec Novotney shoots a jump shot over Woodland's Jaron Follmer and Connor Dodge during the Tri-County Conference Tournament this past season at Putnam County High School. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette junior guard Alec Novotney (20.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.4 spg) was a unanimous first-team pick.

Woodland seniors Nick Plesko and Connor Dodge (Brian Hoxsey)

Woodland seniors Nick Plesko (13.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1 spg) and Connor Dodge (12.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.4 apg) were both first-team selections.

Crusaders sophomore Griffin Dobberstein (11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg) was a unanimous pick to the second team, while Fighting Irish senior Sebastian Deering an honorable mention selection.

Sandwich’s Dom Rome (22) shoots the ball in the post against Johnsburg's Joshua Kaunas (20) in a game this past season at Sandwich High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Kishwaukee River

Sandwich senior forward Dom Rome (17 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.5 spg) was voted to the Kishwaukee River All-Conference first team and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Indians senior guard Simeion Harris (8 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg, 2.5 spg) was also a first-team honoree.