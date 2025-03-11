11 apply for La Salle County judgeship

Eleven candidates have applied for the circuit judgeship vacancy created by the retirement of Cynthia M. Raccuglia.
The seat will be filled by appointment and the application period ended Monday. A spokesman for the Illinois Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Mary K. O’Brien is putting together a screening committee to review the 11 applications and make a recommendation to the Supreme Court.
There will be more information once the committee is in place, the spokesman said. A bar poll - that is, a survey of the candidates by local attorneys - is not anticipated at this time, the spokesman said.