Kids Hot Rod Camp set for June 8-13 in Walnut

The 2025 Kids Hot Rod Camp for boys ages 13-17 will be from June 8-13 at the Walnut Community Bible Church.

Campers will be assigned to an older mentor and learn how to do various maintenance and install various parts to a vehicle. Campers will be working on a 1990 Dodge Ram 4x4 Truck this year.

In addition, campers will also be going to daily field trips to various automotive shops and attend a nightly Bible study.

Cost of the camp is $150, which covers all meals Sunday through Friday, accommodations at the Bible Church’s “the Rock,“ transportation on field trips, camp shirt, special take home gift and more.

For more information or to sign up, contact Scott Bickett at 815-883-1901.