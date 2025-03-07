Marseilles ESDA Board Director Nathan Schaefer resigns

Lifelong Marseilles resident Nathan Schaefer announced on Wednesday he is stepping down as Emergency Services and Disaster Agency Board Director effective immediately. (Michelle Turner)

The purpose of ESDA is to mitigate potential hazards, plan for, coordinate, respond to and aid in recovery from all disaster situations whether natural or man-made.

The team is made up of all volunteers, Marseilles has 10 individuals thus far and will be recruiting others.

All members are certified in CPR, AED and First Aid. With a majority having the full C.E.R.T. training complete, as well as weather spotting, tornado hazards, among others.

Schaefer was formerly the streets and improvements commissioner on Marseilles City Council for four years, he works at Marseilles Elementary as a maintenance worker.

Schaefer, along with his wife Claudia, have been pivotal figure in the ESDA, dedicating countless hours since the couple joined the organization in 2013 after the flood.

A seasoned first responder, Schaefer had been involved in various volunteer initiatives in Marseilles, including CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), the MAC board, and as a commissioner.

During the meeting, he spoke about the personal sacrifices his family had made, from hours spent away from his children to the financial resources spent supporting ESDA.

Schaefer named Jeff Lytle, the assistant director, as the interim leader until the city officials appoint a new director.