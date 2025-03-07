IVCC president says college is in DEI compliance, no significant changes anticipated

Illinois Valley Community College President Tracy Morris said the college is committed to doing everything it possibly can to ensure that students have all the services that they deserve. (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois Valley Community College remains committed to providing an equity education to every student.

“That’s one of our core values,” the college’s president Tracy Morris said. “It’s something that we believe firmly in and our review didn’t indicate anything that was in contradiction to the current guidance from the Department of Education.”

The conflict between the State Board of Education and President Donald Trump’s administration continues over whether to stop any diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Last week, According to Capital News Illinois State Superintendent Tony Sanders informed the panel that the Illinois State Board of Education received a “dear colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education . The letter has no legal force, Sanders said [last month] “and so I would encourage districts to continue … teaching the way they’ve always taught.”

“We’re going to work as hard as we can to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to support our students.” — Tracy Morris, Illinois Valley Community College president

Morris said IVCC has looked at its policies, processes and programs to see if there was anything that was in violation of what the Trump administration deemed to be discriminatory — and as of now the college is in compliance.

“The guidance that was given by the current administration doesn’t really apply to us,” she said. “So, we are in a different spot than maybe some other colleges are.”

Morris said the college still is working through some conflicts between state and federal laws.

The most recent FAQ, received last Friday, notes that cultural celebrations, events celebrating Black History Month are legally permitted, as long as they remain open to people of every race.

“We are already doing that,” Morris said. “Every one of our events; whether it’s Black History Month, LQBTQ+ History Month, Women’s History Month, are always open to all people so we are not going to stop doing those types of events.”

She said those events are important for sharing different perspectives and helping others to learn about other groups that may not be their own — so the college will not change any of that.

Morris said IVCC doesn’t give preference to certain groups at the expense of others and that’s really what this new guidance is going after.

“So, I feel that the events that we’re doing, the website that we have, I believe is still in compliance with what we’re doing as an educational institution and in support of our state laws, as well,” she said.

As of Monday, IVCC hasn’t received anything stating federal aid would be changed.

“Most of the conversations that I’ve seen about federal funding have been more sweeping cuts to programs,” Morris said. “To date we don’t have anything that says anything is scheduled to be cut but we’re still continuing to monitor constantly.”

Scholarships and grants are donor driven, but Morris said IVCC has done a lot of work in the last few years to ensure equitable access to all students. For example, where it previously may have read “single mother” now those guidelines read “single parent.”

“We are committed to doing everything that we possibly can to ensure that our students have all the services that they deserve,” Morris said. “Whether, that’s financially, whether that’s a program, we’re going to work as hard as we can to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to support our students.”

Anyone who has questions or concerns about DEI programs can reach out to a member of staff they feel comfortable talking with or call IVCC at 815-224-2720.