First Congregational Church in Peru to host Lenten services

The First Congregational Church of Peru is offering to the public a variety of traditional Lenten services.

The Easter season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 5. Pastor Mark Harder will open the Sanctuary for those who would like time for silent prayer.

During that time, Harder will be offering anointing with oil or application of ashes. The church will host a traditional Maundy Thursday service including communion at 7 p.m. April 17. On Good Friday, April 18, Harder will host a short worship service at 12:15 p.m. On Easter Sunday, April 20, there will be a fellowship coffee hour at 9 a.m. followed by Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m.

All services are open to anyone who wishes to attend. First Congregational Church in Peru is located at 1431 Fourth St. with north side parking and entrance. The church office or Harder can be reached at 815-223-0722.