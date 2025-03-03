IVCC announces edible car contest winners

Frosting oozes off of one of the edible cars during the 19th annual Edible Car Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in the cafeteria at Illinois Valley Community College. (Scott Anderson)

Students flooded Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby last Wednesday to show off their engineering skills with a twist by participating in the 19th annual edible car contest.

The event hosted 208 participants, not including teachers and helpers, from multiple area schools; including six junior high schools and four high schools. Eighty vehicles were speed tested.

Junior high students dominated the event as they took home every speed trophy and received 12 of the 18 special designation trophies.

Here is a list of the award winners.

Speed

First place: JFK- Team Dirty rider Car Dirt by Jaxen Ponsetti and Dax Diaz

Second Place: A tie: Putnam County Junior High- Team PC Car Mint Mobile by Eli Glnn, Sophie Sheppard, Austin Solder and Bentleg Parsons.

Oglesby Washington- Team Cockadoodles car Supercharged Honda Civic by Easton Strand, Aiden Zavza and Levi Zenermo.

Third Place: Princeton Christian Academy- PCA Divas Car Muffin Man Isabella VanDen Berg and Daniqua DuPreez.

Best Place Overall High School

DePue High School-Team Pretzel car Swiss Cheese Sandwich by Rylee Harsted, Madilynn Soulsby and Cayla Weygand.

Best Overall Middle School

JFK Spring Valley- Team Sparkles car Lady Glitter Sparkles by Vanessa Morales and Arelis Picazo

Creativity

First Place: Ottawa High School, Team We were Sleepy Breakfast Mobile by Wyn Dietz, Aidan Hardee and Quintin Oley.

Detail

First Place: Putnam County Junior High, Imagine Dragons car Fire by Denny Long

Most Nutritious

Ottawa High School: Team Beef Heads car charcuterie Cruiser by Kaleb Nimke, Ayden Sexton and Grant Smithmeyer.

Sweetest

IVCC Art Club: Too Sweet car Dona Dulce by Samantha Blaskiewich, Maria Reinert and Shannon Slaight.

Judges Call

First Place: Ottawa High School, We were Sleepy Breakfast Mobile by Wyn Dietz, Aidan Hardee and Quintin Oley.

Design

First Place: Putnam County, car name Mint Mobile built by Eli Glnn and Sophie Sheppard, Austin Solder and Bentleg Parsons.

Faculty Staff

La Moille Junior High instructor: Candy Throne by Addy Dever