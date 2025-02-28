Skooner’z in Princeton to close March 1

Skooner’z Grill and Bar in Princeton will close Saturday, March 1, according to its owners. (Shaw Local News Network)

Skooner’z Grill and Bar in Princeton will close Saturday, March 1, according to its owners.

The establishment’s owners said they’ve made the decision to “slow down and enjoy life a little more” after 20 years of running the business.

“While this chapter comes to a close we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our amazing customers,” the owners said in a Facebook announcement. “We’ve cherished the moments shared with all of you. You’ve made Skooner’z a place of laughter, connection and unforgettable memories, your support has meant the world to us.”

The owners thanked their staff and customers.

“We’ll miss seeing your faces, but we’re excited about the next adventure ahead,” they said.

