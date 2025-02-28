Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush advances to semifinals at IHSA state wrestling : The Illinois Valley Friday Roundup

Girls wrestling

Four area wrestlers advance to Day 2 at IHSA State Finals: At Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena, the opening day of the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals took place Friday, with four Illinois Valley area wrestlers advancing to the final day.

That includes Ottawa junior Juliana Thrush, La Salle-Peru junior Kiely Domyancich, and Seneca juniors Catalina Pacheco and Sammie Greisen.

Thrush will wrestle in Saturday morning’s championship semifinals, guaranteed at least a sixth-place finish. Domyancich, Pacheco and Greisen are in wrestlebacks, all one win from at least a six-place finish.

Championship semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks are at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Grand March at 1:45 p.m. and championship matches at 2 p.m.

Thrush (35-4) is in the championship semifinals at 235 pounds after a 2-0 opening day, pinning Grayslake North’s Allison Poole in 46 seconds in the opening round and posting a pinfall in 3:04 over Bensenville Fenton’s Ariana Solideo in the quarterfinals.

The Pirates' state qualifier will wrestle Chicago Rickover Naval Academy’s Jasmine Mejia (37-2) on Saturday morning in the semifinals.

La Salle-Peru junior Kiely Domyancich (Brian Hoxsey)

Domyancich (31-3) began the day with a 11-0 major decision at 115 pounds over Carbondale’s Delaney Measimer, but then fell via disqualification in the quarterfinals to Loyola Academy’s Harlee Hiller.

The Cavaliers' state qualifier then bounced back with a 9-3 second round consolation victory over Homewood-Flossmoor’s Nina Hamm and will face Galesburg’s Eliana Juarez Saturday morning.

Catalina Pacheco

Pacheco (42-6) started the day with a pinfall win in 3:46 at 130 pounds over Zion Benton’s Emily Ortiz, then lost by technical fall (27-10, 5:01) to Sophia Ball of Hoffman Estates.

The Fighting Irish state qualifier regrouped to secure a second-round consolation pinfall in 4:21 over Mila Rocush of Palos Heights Shepard.

Pacheco opens Saturday morning against Chicago Lane’s Nyah Lovis.

Sammie Greisen

Greisen (41-9) dropped her opening 135-pound match by major decision (14-4) to Viola Pianetto of Mt. Prospect, then battle back for consolation wins over O’Fallon’s Scarlett Gentille (pinfall, 1:27) and Thornton Fractional South’s Quincy Onyiaorah (pinfall, :36).

Greisen will take on Dwight’s Avery Crouch on Saturday morning.

Lily Gwaltney

Streator sophomore Lily Gwaltney (25-8) opened with a loss to Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth by technical fall (22-6, 3:53), then defeated Thornton Fractional South’s Dakodia Kelly (15-12 sudden victory), before having her season end with a loss to Homewood-Flossmoor’s London Gandy by major decision (17-3).

Somonauk senior Rylie Donahue (12-8) dropped her opening two matches by pinfall to Wheeling’s Elise Burkut (1:20) and Chicago Lindblom’s Nakya Scott (1:48).