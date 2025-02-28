2 sports cars stolen from Schimmer in Mendota

Mendota police and Illinois State Police are investigating the theft of two sports cars reported early Friday from Schimmer in Mendota. One of the cars was recovered. (Shaw Local File photo)

Mendota police said they were dispatched at 1:44 a.m. Friday to the dealership at 1501 S. 13th Ave. for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, officers located several broken windows on the building, which led to the showroom and office area.

As a result of the initial investigation, it was found two vehicles, a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette and 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, were stolen from the property. The Corvette was taken from the showroom and the Camaro from outside.

At 4:57 a.m., the Chicago Police Department located the Corvette in its jurisdiction. The Corvette was towed and secured for evidence processing, police said.