OSF St. Clare in Princeton announces scholarships open to Bureau County students

OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton announced that applications are open for the 2025 health care scholarship awards.

Three scholarships are available for students who are pursuing a career in health care.

The scholarships offered include the OSF Saint Clare Health Career Scholarship, Harold Morine Scholarship and Pierson Nursing Scholarship. These scholarships aim to support students in Bureau County who are dedicated to a future in health care professions such as nursing, radiology, laboratory technology, respiratory therapy, physical, occupational or speech therapy and pre-medical studies.

Students eligible for these scholarships include recent high school graduates and advanced degree candidates. Applicants must reside in Bureau County. To apply, students must demonstrate academic excellence and showcase their commitment to health care through volunteer or work experiences, health-related activities and plan to pursue a health care career.

Interested applicants can download the scholarship application at https://osf-web8.live.imagescape.com/media/filer_public/10/20/10208434-984f-46f5-95d4-ff04151bf720/scmc-scholarship-application_2025.pdf, pick up a copy at the hospital or reach out to Samantha Rux for an electronic copy. Completed applications must be submitted to Samantha Rux, either via email at samantha.l.harkerrux@osfhealthcare.org or by mail to OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center, 530 Park Ave. E., Princeton, IL 61356. The deadline for submissions is May 1.