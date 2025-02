The west half of the alley in the 600 block of Court Street in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. (Bill Freskos)

The west half of the alley in the 600 block of Court Street in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The closure will affect the section of the alley from Court Street east toward Columbus Street. Residents and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes during the closure.

The alley is expected to remain closed until Thursday afternoon, Feb. 27, to allow for a water service connection. It will reopen once the work is completed.