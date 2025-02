The Times area’s high school sports schedule for Feb. 23-March 1, 2025

Seneca's Lainie Olson, center, celebrates with her teammates after defeating Manteno in the IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional. (Nicholas Holstein)

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, February 24

Boys basketball: Boys basketball: 2A Princeton Regional – Hall at Sandwich 6 p.m., Aurora Central Catholic at Mendota 6 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Herscher at Prairie Central 6:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Parkview Christian at Somonauk 6:30 p.m., Mooseheart at Indian Creek 6 p.m., Leland at Aurora Christian TBA; 1A Marquette Regional – Dwight at Marquette 6:30 p.m., Gardner-S. Wilmington at Newark TBA, Earlville at Serena 6 p.m.; 1A LeRoy Regional – Calvary Christian at LeRoy TBA, Flanagan-Cornell at Woodland 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian at St. Anne TBA, Ridgeview at Heyworth 6 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional –

DePue at Annawan TBA, Hiawatha at Amboy 6 p.m., LaMoille at Forreston 6 p.m., Ashton-Franklin Center at St. Bede TBA

Tuesday, February 25

Girls basketball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – Washington vs. Galesburg 6 p.m., Morton vs. Ottawa 7:30 p.m.; 2A Herscher Sectional – Reed-Custer vs. Watseka 6 p.m., Bishop Mac vs. TBD 7:30 p.m.; 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional – Yorkville Christian vs. St. Edward 6 p.m., Morgan Park Academy vs. Amboy 7:30 p.m.; 1A Midland Sectional – Cissna Park vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 6 p.m., Roanoke-Benson vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling: Sandwich in 1A Oregon Dual-Team Sectional

Wednesday, February 26

Boys basketball: 3A La Salle-Peru Regional – Streator vs. Ottawa 6 p.m., Dixon vs. La Salle-Peru 7:30 p.m.; 3A Morris Regional – Kankakee vs. Pontiac 6 p.m., Sterling vs. Morris 7:30 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – Seneca vs. Hall/Sandwich winner 6 p.m., Princeton vs. ACC/Mendota winner 7:30 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – Bishop Mac vs. Herscher/Prairie Central winner 6 p.m., Fieldcrest vs. Clifton Central 7:30 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – Yorkville Christian vs. Parkview/Somonauk winner 6 p.m., Mooseheart/Indian Creek winner vs. Leland/Aurora Christian winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional – Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Dwight/Marquette winner 6 p.m., GSW/Newark winner vs. Earlville/Serena winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A LeRoy Regional – Calvary/LeRoy winner vs. Flanagan-C./Woodland winner 6 p.m., Cornerstone/St. Anne winner vs. Ridgeview/Heyworth winner 7:30 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – DePue/Annawan winner vs. Hiawatha/Amboy winner 6 p.m., LaMoille/Forreston winner vs. AFC/St. Bede winner 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 27

Girls basketball: 3A Ottawa Sectional – championship 6 p.m.; 2A Herscher Sectional – championship 6 p.m.; 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Sectional – championship 6 p.m.; 1A Midland Sectional – championship 6 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa (G) in Sycamore Indoor, 4 p.m.

Friday, February 28

Boys basketball: 3A La Salle-Peru Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 3A Morris Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 2A Princeton Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 2A Fieldcrest Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Indian Creek Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A Marquette Regional – championship 7 p.m.; 1A LeRoy Regional – championship 6 p.m.; 1A Amboy Regional – championship 7 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving: IHSA State Finals (Natatorium, Westmont)

Boys wrestling: IHSA Dual-Team State Finals (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington)

Girls wrestling: IHSA State Finals (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington)

Saturday, March 1

Boys swimming and diving: IHSA State Finals (Natatorium, Westmont)

Track and field: Streator (G) at Plainfield South; Newark (B&G) in Normal U-High Indoor (Shirk Center)

Boys wrestling: IHSA Dual-Team State Finals (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington)

Girls wrestling: IHSA State Finals (Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington)