Illinois Valley Democrats are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at La Salle VFW, 2325 Donahue St., La Salle.

Guest speaker will be Sara Dady, an immigration lawyer from Rockford who will present, “Know your rights.” Dady recently made a presentation in Mendota.