Immigration attorney Sara Dady will be speaking 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Mendota High School Auditorium, 2300 W. Main St. (Scott Anderson)

Immigration attorney Sara Dady will be speaking 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Mendota High School Auditorium, 2300 W. Main St.

The presentation will be in English and Spanish and live streamed on YouTube. The program is for adults only and childcare will not be available.