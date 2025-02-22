IVCC board candidates to speak at March 5 forum

Candidates for the Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustees will participate in a public forum at noon Wednesday, March 5, in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. (Scott Anderson)

The forum is open to students, employees and the public.

Questions will be submitted by the audience on index cards, and the student moderators will select the questions. Candidates will have three minutes for opening and closing remarks and two minutes each to answer questions.

Three candidates, Bill Hunt, Marlene Moshage and Todd Volker, are seeking two seats on the board in the April 1 consolidated election. Two incumbents decided not to seek reelection for the six-year terms.

The forum is sponsored by IVCC’s Student Government Association, College Democrats, College Republicans, the Hispanic Leadership Team, the Socrates Cafe, the Project Success Leadership Team and the Rotaract Club.