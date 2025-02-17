Streator library to host artist, speaker to present ‘More than a color’

Karen Anderson will give a presentation at the Streator Public Library entitled “More than a color.”The talk is scheduled 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the library 130 S. Park St. (Bill Freskos)

An artist and speaker, Anderson honors Black women by examining how beauty standards have devalued Black beauty over centuries.

For more information on library events, call 815-672-2729.

Additionally, the library will host a reptile scavenger hunt the week of Feb. 18.

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18: Reptile storytime, children. Scales and tales at Reptile Storytime this week. Learn more about reptiles as the library leads fun stories and activities.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19: Cozy Mystery Book Club, adults. This book club specializes in cozy mysteries. Inquire about the current book at the front desk.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20: Playful pages, children 4 and younger. A toddler playdate hosted in the library

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22: Tabletop gaming, public. Enjoy some tabletop gaming with provided games in the library! Bring a friend and have some fun.