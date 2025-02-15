Agronomy summit at IVCC provides farmers with latest research updates

Participants learned about the latest developments in row crop management from Illinois Crop Sciences researchers. University of Illinois Extension hosted the inaugural Oglesby Agronomy Summit on Jan. 23 at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Emily Hansen)

The University of Illinois Extension hosted the inaugural Oglesby Agronomy Summit on Jan. 23 at Illinois Valley Community College.

Expanding from one event in northern Illinois last year to six this year, the agronomy summits are intended to provide farmers and agronomists with the latest information from University of Illinois Crop Sciences researchers.

The Illinois Extension has worked to increase ag staff numbers throughout the state to reach more local farmers and open communication channels, the agency said. With those channels established, events such as agronomy summits can be more customized, and staff can deliver updates on relevant topics that farmers are experiencing on their farms today.

The event was attended by farmers, agribusiness representatives and local agency staff. Participants heard the latest research updates from University of Illinois experts on best management practices for corn and soy growers.

Gary Schnitkey, an ag economics professor, discussed different management strategies that farm businesses can consider in years with low returns. Boris Camiletti, a plant pathologist, discussed the main diseases affecting corn and soybeans in Illinois and how to manage them to maintain yields.

Connor Sible, a crop production researcher, reviewed the key considerations related to fertilizer management, row spacing and variety selection that provide the greatest successes for growers. Luke Bergschneider, a soil researcher, discussed ongoing research projects at the university that will improve phosphorus and potassium management and recommendations for Illinois growers.

Finally, Chance Riggins, a crop sciences professor, discussed his work with industrial hemp and the future of this specialty crop in Illinois.

Participants walked away with the tips and tools needed to manage their farms in years with unpredictable weather, disease issues and low incomes, the Extension said. Local Illinois Extension staff were happy that they could bring this event to growers in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties.

“The Oglesby Agronomy Summit was a huge success,” commercial agriculture educator Emily Hansen said in a news release. “It was great to meet with local growers and share the latest university research and resources with the community.”

The Oglesby Agronomy Summit will return next winter. Stay up to date at go.illinois.edu/BLMPAg.