May 3 grand opening set for Utica retail plaza

Village President David Stewart delivered an update on the project during Thursday’s meeting of the Utica Village Board. He confirmed the project will be ready for spring sales.

“We’ve got most of the electrical work done,” Mayor David Stewart said. “The units themselves are up and running with electricity.”

One hiccup to be resolved is a restroom. Stewart said the hope was to bring in a pre-built facility but that was costly (more than $90,000) and the village was unsuccessful in obtaining a grant to fund it.

So it’s on to plan B: Construct a rest area on a concrete pad. Stewart sought board authorization for up to $40,000.

“I know this is a big ask,” Stewart said, “(but) you can’t not have a restroom up there.”

Jamie Turczyn, director of village affairs, said the plaza enjoyed “a good trial run” at the recent Wine Walk, during which most of the portable retail stalls were open to the public for a tour.

Separately, Utica is getting a new police officer. Chief James Mandujano said he’s identified a candidate from the sheriff’s office whom Mandujano knew as a student. The addition would bring the police force to 10.

Finally, the board adopted a moratorium on wind farms. The intent is not to prohibit wind farms but to give the village time to update its applicable ordinance.

Other matters: